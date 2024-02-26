Kit Harington to Lead 'Slave Play' London Production with Olivia Washington

Kit Harington is heading back to the stage for the West End production of Broadway hit Slave Play!

The 37-year-old actor, best known for playing Jon Snow on Game of Thrones, will star as Jim in acclaimed play alongside I’m a Virgo actress Olivia Washington as Kaneisha.

Here’s the play’s synopsis: “At the MacGregor Plantation the Old South is alive and well. The heat in the air, the cotton fields and the power of the whip. Yet nothing is quite as it appears… or maybe it is.”

The Jeremy O. Harris play will run in London from June 29 through September 21 at the Noel Coward Theatre. Tickets go on sale later this week.

Several cast members from the Broadway production, including Inventing Anna actor James Cusati-Moyer, will reprise their roles in London.

It was recently announced that Kit will reunite with a Game of Thrones co-star for a new movie!