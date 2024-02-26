Where Is Howie Mandel? Original Host Explains Why He Didn't Return for 'Deal or No Deal Island'

The new series Deal or No Deal Island is premiering TONIGHT (February 26), but you won’t see Howie Mandel as the host.

The beloved comedian served as host of the NBC game show for seven seasons and the old episodes continue to air as reruns on various TV networks.

Now, a new twist on the show is being introduced for Deal or No Deal Island. While Howie will serve as executive producer on the series, he is not hosting. And he has explained why.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Well first of all, I’m not the host. It’s somebody much better looking than me… Joe Manganiello,” he said on Mario Lopez‘s iHeart radio show.

For those who don’t know, Joe is the ex-husband of Howie‘s friend Sofia Vergara, who he works with on America’s Got Talent.

Howie continued, “People ask my why didn’t I host it and I say, ‘Because they shot it right at the equator.’ It’s like 100 degrees and there’s snakes and spiders. Sofia, who I’m a good friend of, said ‘Send Joe.’ So I did.”

Howie admitted that Joe is “much more adventurous than me,” which works well for the show.

Meet the 13 contestants joining the show, including Survivor and Real Housewives alums.