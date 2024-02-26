Jeremy Allen White Shops for Flowers After Big Wins at SAG Awards 2024
Jeremy Allen White is stocking up on flowers.
The 33-year-old Emmy-winning actor grabbed a couple of different bouquets of flowers during a trip to the farmer’s market on Sunday afternoon (February 25) in Los Angeles.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jeremy Allen White
For his outing, Jeremy wore a striped shirt with the sleeves rolled up over a white T-shirt paired with jeans, white sneakers, and a tan New York Mets hat.
The night before, Jeremy was one of the big winners at the 2024 SAG Awards. He won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in The Bear while he and his co-stars won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.