How Does 'Deal or No Deal Island' Work? Rules Revealed & Game Explained for New NBC Series

The new NBC reality competition series Deal or No Deal Island is premiering TONIGHT and the rules are going to be completely different than the original game show.

Joe Manganiello is hosting the new show and original host Howie Mandel has already explained why he won’t be back, though he is serving as the executive producer.

The new show will follow 13 contestants, including some famous faces, who will be vying to get their hands on valuable briefcases hidden on the elusive Banker’s private island.

So, how do the contestants actually win money? And how much money is on the line?

Keep reading to find out more…

Let’s breakdown the rules and game explanation that was provided by NBC.

In Deal or No Deal Island, the iconic briefcases are hidden around the island and worth over $200 million in prize money split between them. In each episode, players compete in daring challenges to secure the briefcases that will be used in that night’s game of “Deal or No Deal.” The player who snags the highest-value case gains immunity and gets to choose a fellow player to enter “The Temple.”

The chosen competitor must then play a high-stakes game of “Deal or No Deal.” If the player makes a “bad deal” and accepts an offer that is a lesser value than what is in their chosen case, they are immediately eliminated. If the player makes a “good deal” and accepts an offer that is a higher value than what is in their case, the power is in their hands and they get to select who to eliminate.

The winnings from each game of “Deal or No Deal” will be added to a group pot that will grow to an exponential value throughout the season. At the end of the season, the last player standing will face the Banker to potentially win the biggest prize in “Deal or No Deal” history.

However, the devious Banker is always watching and raising the stakes with tests of strategy and greed. Manganiello will serve as the gaming liaison – an intermediary between the Banker and contestants – overseeing gameplay and helping to navigate them through tough, life-changing decisions.

Meet the 13 contestants who are competing on Deal or No Deal Island.