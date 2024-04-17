Katy Perry Reveals Who She Wants to Replace Her on 'American Idol'

Katy Perry has her eye on a potential successor for her seat on the American Idol judging panel.

The 39-year-old “Firework” pop titan confirmed that she would be departing the show after its 22nd season earlier this year.

More recently, she explained her decision to leave. She also named a popular star that she’d like to see land a gig on the competition show.

Speaking to E News, Katy hyped up Jelly Roll as a replacement.

“I gotta say Jelly Roll was crazy when he came on the show,” she gushed. “He could run for president, he could be my pastor, I might go back to church for him. He could sell me anything… To have any of these guys plus Jelly on the show would be amazing.”

She added that she “loved” the breakout star.

Even if Jelly isn’t selected, Katy stressed that her successor will need to focus on the truth.

“I want someone that is not afraid to tell the truth in a graceful way,” she explained.

