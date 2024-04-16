Katy Perry Explains the Reason Why She's Exiting 'American Idol'

If you missed the news, Katy Perry is planning to exit American Idol after the current season.

She announced the news ahead of season 22 back in February. Now, she’s giving more insight about the reason why.

“I’m just trying to make space for other things. It’s not like me ending this show means I’m going to go retire on an island, even though that would be fabulous. I’m gonna go to work,” Katy told ET after the show last night.

If she’s planning to launch new music, she shared, “You’ll learn more when it’s ready to launch.” Katy‘s last album, Smile, debuted in 2020.

If you missed last night’s episode of Idol, the top 14 was announced and unfortunately, 6 contestants were sent home!