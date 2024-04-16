Prime Video's 'Outer Range' Season 2 - 15 Actors Confirmed to Return, 5 New Actors Join the Cast

Outer Range is returning for a second season on Prime Video!

The streaming service just debuted the trailer for the upcoming new episodes, offering fans a first look at what’s to come.

The “genre-bending neo-Western” series centers on Royal Abbott, a rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers an unfathomable phenomenon at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness, in the form of a dark void. The mystery surrounding the enigmatic void on the west pasture of the Abbott family ranch deepens in Season Two, as Royal and his wife Cecelia struggle to keep their family together in the aftermath of their granddaughter’s sudden disappearance. The stakes have never been higher for the Abbotts, who now face threats on multiple fronts.

Outer Range season two is set to debut all seven episodes on Thursday, May 16th on Prime Video.

With the new season coming out, we now know which stars are definitely returning, plus, there will also be several new faces joining in!

Keep reading inside to find out who’s new and returning for the Outer Range season two cast…