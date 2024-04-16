Matthew McConaughey Explains How Fatherhood Made Him a Better Actor

Matthew McConaughey is opening up about how being a father has impacted his career.

The 54-year-old actor shares three children with his wife Camila Alves: Levi, 15, Vida, 14, and Livingston, 11.

Matthew recently explained how he believes fatherhood has made him a better actor.

“Having children I know has made me a better artist and has made me a better actor, because kids see things for the first time all the time. Their questions are innocent,” he told People. “I become a better storyteller because I have kids, meaning, I come home from work on something like True Detective, and my 4-year-old kid goes, ‘What’d you do today?’ I cannot tell them what the show’s really about, it’s not age-appropriate. So I have to go into a parable for them.”

The star described how the nature of his projects made him get creative around his children.

“I had to become a better storyteller to tell my kids about a good guy, a bad guy and a monster in this, to tell them the parable of the story I was in.”

Matthew explained that he eventually realized he had never worked on a movie or TV show that was appropriate for kids.

“As you become a parent, what do you end up watching? You end up watching mostly what your kids are watching, and so I was like, ‘Man, I’ve never been a part of an animated film,’ and I like doing voice work,” he said.

The Interstellar actor went on to star in the 2016 animated film Sing and its sequel in 2021, providing the perfect opportunity for his three children to experience his work!

“They thought it was really cool,” Matthew shared. “I remember sitting at the premiere with them listening and going, ‘Hey, that sounds like…’ and they had that moment where they look at the screen and audio, and then look at me sitting next to them and do the math. That was really cool to them, and that was something I did for them — and the kid in all of us.”

