Matthew McConaughey Recalls Immediate Chemistry With Kate Hudson for 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days'

Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson‘s How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is the sort of classic rom-com that will never go out of style, and what centers it is the duo’s perfect chemistry.

In the movie, Kate plays a journalist who is writing a story about what not to do when dating a new guy. To prove her point, she find a guy and tries to drive him away in 10 days.

Meanwhile, Matthew character bet that he could make a woman fall in love with in 10 days or less. They find themselves on the fast track to happily ever after when their paths cross at a bar.

In a recent interview, Matthew opened up about how he and Kate clicked, recalling what it was like to work together from the very beginning.

“I remember we met on the Paramount lot … and those casting sort of meeting couches, especially for rom-coms, you want to see the chemistry between the two leads,” Matthew told People. “You want to see how the jive is. We’re not reading through the script. We’re not reading lines.”

They had no problem at all there: “Immediately, we were comfortable with each other, and we jacked with each other. And we busted each other’s chops, and we laughed a lot. There was a bit of rock and roll exchange, like ‘Oh this could be some heavyweight fun.’ And I think that’s why I was cast, and that’s why for whatever extent it worked.”

Their chemistry was so good in fact, that the duo reunited again in 2008 for Fools Gold!

A few years ago, Kate opened up about the if they would ever film a sequel to the movie. She also opened up about petitioning to get Matthew cast.

