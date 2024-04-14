No Doubt's Coachella 2024 Setlist: Band Reunites for First Time in 9 Years, Duets With Olivia Rodrigo

No Doubt is back in business!

Nearly a decade after their last public performance, the “Hella Good” band, fronted by Gwen Stefani, reunited onstage at the 2024 Coachella Music Festival on Saturday night (April 13) in Indio, Calif.

They took over the Coachella stage to perform some of their biggest hits and fan favorites. In true Coachella fashion, the group even lined up a surprise guest – Olivia Rodrigo!

What songs did they play? We’ve got you covered with the setlist!

After opening with “Hella Good,” Gwen – with guitarist Tom Dumont, bassist Tony Kanal and drummer Adrian Young – rocked out to other timeless bops, including “Don’t Speak,” “Simple Kind of Life,” “Just a Girl,” “It’s My Life” and more. Olivia hopped onstage to help Gwen sing “Bathwater.”

No Doubt will be back onstage for a second time at Coachella next week. Their performance is scheduled for April 20. Find out what time and who else is performing that day.

Does this mean that No Doubt is back at it and working on new music again? See what Gwen had to say.

Check out No Doubt’s Coachella setlist below…

1. Hella Good

2. Sunday Morning

3. Ex-Girlfriend

4. It’s My Life

5. Different People

6. Hey Baby

7. Total Hate ’95

8. Bathwater feat. Olivia Rodrigo

9. One Step Beyond

10. Simple Kind of Life

11. Underneath It All

12. Happy Now?

13. New

14. Just a Girl

15. Don’t Speak

16. Spiderwebs

Source: Setlist.fm