Gwen Stefani Dishes on No Doubt Coachella 2024 Reunion & the Future of the Band

Gwen Stefani is sharing details about her exciting No Doubt reunion!

She and her bandmates formed No Doubt in 1986 and released massive hits like “Just a Girl” and “Don’t Speak.”

They went their separate ways in 2013, but now, they’re gearing up to perform together again at the 2024 Coachella Music Festival.

During an interview with People, Gwen opened up about the reunion, what to expect at Coachella, and what’s next for the band.

“It just happened so fast, and that’s my favorite kind of thing to happen,” she said. “And I think really just watching the internet blow up [with] how excited that the fans are? It’s inspiring us.”

The singer added, “It’s just going to be cool. It’s just going to be: Get up there and do what we always do, which is play our music and try to connect and be so grateful that we got this amazing career that we never expected to have.”

Will there be more from No Doubt after Coachella? It’s too soon to say.

“We haven’t really figured out the next steps of how we’re going to do this, but we’re just all so excited,” Gwen told the outlet.

