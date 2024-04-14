Megan Fox Debuts Long Blue Hair at Coachella, Explains Her Recent Colorful Hair Choices

Megan Fox is trying out another new look while attending the 2024 Coachella Music Festival!

The 37-year-old actress has been playing with her hair color quite a bit over the last few months. Back in September, she colored it flame red. Earlier this year, she took it pastel pink.

Her most recent look it a pretty shade of sky blue. During an interview at the festival, she revealed that there’s actually a reason that she’s tried out so many colors.

Megan debuted her newest color earlier this month on Instagram. However, she added extra-long extensions to her hair for the festival.

She showed off the look on Friday (April 12) while attending the CELSIUS Cosmic Desert Event during the first day of Coachella. Megan paired the pastel hue with a pair of thigh-high black boots, frayed denim shorts and a cowboy hat.

The next day she attended the Revolve Festival wearing a fitted black dress and sunglasses.

Why has Megan colored her hair so much recently?

“I think I bleached it, and I destroyed it. So I might as well run through all the colors before I go brown,” Megan told People. She added that the extensions were to “give [her hair] more Coachella energy” since it’s currently cut in a bob.

