Luann de Lesseps Addresses Rumors She's Dating Mary-Kate Olsen's Ex-Husband Olivier Sarkozy

Luann de Lesseps is reacting to the rumors about her dating life.

Last month, the 58-year-old former Real Housewives of New York City star sparked dating rumors with Olivier Sarkozy when they were spotted stepping out for lunch in New York City.

During their outing, Luann and the 54-year-old French banker, who was previously married to Mary-Kate Olsen, photographed walking arm-in-arm as they headed to Le Bilboquet restaurant.

Following all of the rumors about her love life, Luann set the record straight.

Keep reading to find out more…“I’ve been dating more,” Luann told Us Weekly. “I had kind of a dry spell I have to say. And things have kind of turned around.”

As for her lunch date with Olivier, Luann said, “It was fun. I’ve known him for a while,” noting that things between she and Olivier are innocent.

“It’s kind of more of a friendship,” she added.

In an interview from earlier this year, Luann explained why she prefers dating younger men.