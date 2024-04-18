Blake Shelton Talks Being a Stepdad to Gwen Stefani's Kids, Reveals What He's Teaching Them

Blake Shelton opened up about his relationship with Gwen Stefani and the three sons that she shares with ex Gavin Rossdale.

The country music star fell in love with Gwen on the set of The Voice, and they married in 2021. She and Gavin share three children from their marriage – Kingston, Zuma and Apollo.

In a new interview, Blake reflected on his life as a stepdad. More specifically, he shared some of the things that he’s learned from the experience and some of the things that he is teaching the boys.

He also shed some light on the earliest days of his relationship with Gwen.

Speaking to ET, Blake explained that he didn’t really start developing a bond with Gwen until their second season judging together.

While it was an unlikely coupling at the time, he stressed that he would not do anything differently.

“If I could have a repeat of these past 10 years, [that] would be perfect,” Blake told the outlet.

What’s ahead for them? That is changing as the boys grow up.

“Next month, we’ve got an 18-year-old, which it blows my mind that already happened. And in a couple of years, we’ll have another 18-year-old. And that’s… it’s gonna be I guess a lot more alone time, which I’m not mad about that either,” he joked, adding, “But we still have Apollo, so we have another almost 10 years before we can kick him out, so it should be a lot of fun.”

As for becoming a stepdad, Blake said that he “learned quickly.”

“Just, you know, reading the room, you’ve really got [to think], ‘I have to take a step back,’” he said. “When people say it’s not about you anymore when you have a kid… I think, if you’re doing it right, it’s not about you anymore. That’s true.”

While he’s learned from them, he’s also teaching them some things that he would not pick up from either Gwen or Gavin.

“I get to teach them the country, you know, and I love that,” he said. “Whether it’s music, whether it’s literally getting out, getting their hands in the dirt or being out on the ranch, seeing the animals, whatever, you know? I absolutely love being the person that gets to introduce them to that stuff.”

Just a few weeks ago, Gavin opened up about the end of his relationship with Gwen and seemingly alluded to Blake.