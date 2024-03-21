Gavin Rossdale Calls Gwen Stefani Divorce His 'Simplest Shame,' Explains Why He Never Drags His Ex & Seemingly Alludes to Blake Shelton

Gavin Rossdale is opening up about the end of his marriage to Gwen Stefani and his regrets over their failed relationship.

If you forgot, the musical couple split in 2015 after more than a decade of marriage. They finalized their divorce the following year. Of course, Gwen has since moved on with Blake Shelton.

In a new interview, Gavin described the separation as his “clearest, simplest shame.” His reasoning for that feeling had everything to do with his and Gwen‘s three sons – Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15 and Apollo, 10.

The musician had more to say about the divorce. He explained why he opted out of dragging Gwen and seemingly alluded to his relationship with her and Blake in 2024.

While on the Amy & T.J. podcast, Gavin expressed regret for leaving his children with a “broken home,” something that he also experienced as a child of multiple divorces.

“I feel bad for my kids, that’s it,” he explained, via ET. “I wish I could have found a way to not have that in their lives. It wasn’t fun for me to come from a broken home… It can be quite debilitating for kids… the overriding things is you don’t want to let your kids down.”

His sons are also part of the reason why he does not speak badly about Gwen. That and he alluded to it helping him heal.

“Less said, soonest mended and I said nothing,” he said. “I’m handcuffed because I would never want to overly say anything negative about their mom. That’s just not right.”

However, Gavin did hint that his relationship with his ex wasn’t strong, saying, “It’s be nice if there was more of a connection with the person who made them with me.”

On the topic of coparenting, he appeared to reference attending events with Gwen and Blake: “I go to a lot of events where there’s ‘the other team,’ so to speak and I just feel really proud of myself in my consistency as a father. I know in my heart that I’m super consistent,” he said.

He also has no regrets over the situation, saying, “I think that there’s no accidents in life so you are where you’re meant to be. So I don’t live in regret.”

This is not the first time that Gavin has made viral comments about the divorce.

Gavin and Gwen‘s split was one of the most contentious in recent Hollywood history.