Chase Stokes Reacts to Claims He's 'Oversharing' His Romance With Kelsea Ballerini

Chase Stokes doesn’t care what people think about his very public romance with Kelsea Ballerini.

The 31-year-old Outer Banks actor and the 30-year-old country music star started dating around February 2023.

Chase and Kelsea have been open about their love for each other on social media and in interviews. They’ve also attended events together and posed on red carpets!

During a recent interview, Chase addressed claims that he has shared too much of his relationship with Kelsea.

“Sometimes it feels like maybe it’s an oversharing situation, or maybe there’s a lot of details,” Chase told E! News. “But I truthfully believe that my personal life is really, really private.”

Despite his and Kelsea‘s openness about each other, Chase stated that “for the most part, I still feel like I have a really good grasp on my privacy.”

He also shared how the couple handles their busy schedules.

“We’ve been really fortunate in this recent chapter that our busy seasons have not overlapped,” Chase said. “So, [Kelsea will] either be here or I’ll go to Nashville, which has made it really nice. In the future and as we’ve continued to grow in our relationship, we just try to make sure our schedules can coexist and we have time.”

