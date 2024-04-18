'The Walking Dead' Actor Tom Payne & Wife Jennifer Akerman 'Unexpectedly' Welcome Twins!

Surprise – Tom Payne and his wife Jennifer Akerman have welcomed twins!

On Wednesday (April 17), the 41-year-old The Walking Dead actor and the 34-year-old Swedish model announced that they recently welcomed twins, which they say was “entirely unexpected.”

The twins join the couple’s son Harrison, whom they welcomed in January 2022.

Keep reading to find out more…“We are overjoyed to share the news that on April 1st, 2024, we welcomed twins into our family! An entirely unexpected and wonderful surprise,” the couple shared in a statement with People.

“Harrison is over the moon to have not one but two new siblings,” Tom continued. “Jennifer and I have joked that he had something to do with this because there’s nothing he likes more than a house full of people.”

Along with the baby news, Tom and Jennifer announced that they are launching a new podcast, titled California Dreamin’, next month.

“We’re excited to share our journey (from the moment we found out we were having twins, to their unique birth and beyond) in our new podcast California Dreamin’,” they shared. “We’ll be talking about our life in LA and how we now juggle our careers with three kids!”

Tom and Jennifer first tied the knot in December 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic and then held a second, lavish wedding in November 2022. They first started dating in 2013 and got engaged in 2018.

Congrats to the happy family! Check out all of the stars that also recently welcomed babies.