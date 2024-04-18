Lana Del Rey Drags Former Tour Manager for Quitting Just Over a Month Before Coachella

Lana Del Rey is putting a former collaborator on blast after her first weekend onstage at the 2024 Coachella Music Festival.

The 38-year-old hitmaker headlined Friday night (April 12) of the festival and will take the stage again on April 19 for a second weekend.

She reflected on the successful first week in a post on social media. While thanking her team, Lana went in on her former tour manager of 15 years for quitting suddenly shortly before the festival.

On Instagram, Lana shared multiple photos from her set at Coachella and some behind the scenes pictures of the prep work.

In the caption, she thanked a teammate named Emily who took over the role of tour manager after her former manager Pete left.

She wrote that he “quit for no reason after 15 years because he was butt hurt that I got 10 comped bikes for free from Wally [Crowder] and randomly decided he was more of a stage designer than a tour manager…”

“Never got a phone call probably never will. Still grateful for the 15 years though. No worries – 37 days was more than enough time to put together an entire headlining set all by ourselves,” she continued. “Not stressful at all.”

Lana heaped praise on Emily, writing that she “f-cking killed it with grace.”

She also playfully asked her managers to email them if they decided to quit, too.

“15 years is a long time for us too☺️ thank you to Cody,” she joked.

