Fantastic Four's Joseph Quinn Addresses Superhero Fatigue Ahead of His New Marvel Movie

Joseph Quinn opened up about superhero fatigue ahead of his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The 30-year-old Stranger Things star is the latest actor to flame on as the Human Torch (aka Johnny Storm).

In a new interview, he revealed if there were any concerns that viewers would be too tired of movies inspired by comic book heroes to see the new Fantastic Four.

“I think that with the story of the Fantastic Four, it feels like we want to get this right,” Joseph told EW, stressing that he had faith. “There are aspects of it that are very different to other Marvel films. That felt very compelling to me. And again, going back to who’s involved, Matt [Shakman], of course, the director, I think is brilliant, and the cast, and I’ve read it, and the script is brilliant. It’s really brilliant. I’m delighted to have this opportunity.”

He continued, opining that “superhero movies are movies about people.”

“And if we’re invested in the people and the characters and the peril and the spectacle, then that’s why people go to the theaters to watch films. We’re not just in a penny; we’re in for a pound with this one. We’re going to go for it,” he said.

Joseph will fill out the heroic team with Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

