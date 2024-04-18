Pregnant Rooney Mara Heads to Morning Ballet Class in L.A.

Rooney Mara is getting in a workout.

The 39-year-old Carol actress, who is pregnant with her second child, arrived at a studio for a ballet class on Wednesday morning (April 17) in Los Angeles.

For the ballet class, Rooney wore a black cropped sweater over a black leotard paired with black sweatpants, black sneakers, and sunglasses.

It was confirmed in February that Rooney and longtime love Joaquin Phoenix are expecting their second child together after she was seen cradling her baby bump at the 2024 Berlin Film Festival.

She and the 49-year-old Oscar-winning actor quietly got engaged in 2019 after first meeting in 2012 on the set of the sci-fi drama Her. The two have a son River, who was born in 2020.

Joaquin will next be starring alongside Lady Gaga in the highly-anticipated Joker: Folie à Deux, which hits theaters on October 4. Watch the first trailer here!