Julia Garner Lands Major Role In Marvel's New 'Fantastic Four' Movie

Julia Garner has reportedly been cast in a big role in the upcoming Fantastic Four movie for Marvel!

The 30-year-old Emmy award-winning actress joins previously announced stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm / Invisible Woman, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm / The Thing and Joseph Quinn as Jonny Storm / Human Storm.

Find out who she has been cast as inside…

Julia will be playing Shalla-Bal, who will become the Silver Sulfer in this version, according to Deadline.

Shalla-Bal first appeared in the Marvel Comics in Silver Surfer #1 and was the first wife for Norrin Radd/Silver Surfer.

The Silver Surfer was last physically played by Doug Jones in the 2007 film Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. Laurence Fishburne was the voice of Silver Surfer.

WandaVision‘s Matt Shakman is directing the upcoming feature, which is set to be part of the MCU’s Phase 6 and is slated to be released on July 25, 2025. Production will begin this summer.