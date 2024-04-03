'Blind Date Book Club' - Movie Cast Includes 2 Hallmark TV Favorites & See Every Behind-the-Scenes Photo!

Blind Date Book Club is coming!

The upcoming Hallmark Channel original movie, part of the network’s annual Spring Into Love programming event, premieres Saturday (April 6) at 8 p.m. ET.

Here’s the plot summary, via Hallmark: Meg Tompkins is torn between taking over her late mother’s bookstore and pursuing another career. At the bookstore, she starts a successful “blind date book club.” The idea is readers pick a book mysteriously wrapped in brown paper with only a few key descriptors on it; Meg then hosts interactive discussions where all the readers get to talk about Meg’s book of choice.

Meanwhile, book author Graham Sterling is given hard advice about his most recent manuscript. He hears an interview with Meg on the radio about her blind date book club and seeks her out to audition his new novel. Graham has been advised to avoid writing about a subject about which he knows nothing, which is also Meg’s recommendation. But against her better judgment, she agrees to having Graham’s book a part of the club. In spending time together, Meg and Graham begin to grow close, all while discovering each one’s own true happiness.

The movie also stars some Hallmark Channel fan-favorite actors!

