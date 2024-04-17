Kid Cudi Joins Coachella 2024 for Second Weekend - See Who He Replaces

The lineup for the second weekend of the 2024 Coachella Music Festival is going to be a little different.

The popular festival kicked off last week with headlining performances from Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator and Doja Cat. It also saw a long-awaited No Doubt reunion!

However, when the festival returns on Friday (April 19), the lineup will feature a set from Kid Cudi!

Coachella took to social media this week to reveal that the hitmaker was going to replace Vampire Weekend on the setlist. He’ll perform on the Sahara stage on Sunday (April 21).

