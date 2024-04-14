Top Stories
No Doubt's Coachella 2024 Setlist: Band Reunites for First Time in 9 Years, Duets With Olivia Rodrigo

No Doubt's Coachella 2024 Setlist: Band Reunites for First Time in 9 Years, Duets With Olivia Rodrigo

Ryan Gosling Reunites With Kate McKinnon on 'SNL,' Sings Taylor Swift With Emily Blunt During Opening Monologue

Ryan Gosling Reunites With Kate McKinnon on 'SNL,' Sings Taylor Swift With Emily Blunt During Opening Monologue

Vanessa Hudgens Confirms She Will Not Attend Coachella for Second Year in a Row

Vanessa Hudgens Confirms She Will Not Attend Coachella for Second Year in a Row

Biggest Soap Opera Headlines of the Week: A Fav Teases an Extended Hollywood Break &amp; More

Biggest Soap Opera Headlines of the Week: A Fav Teases an Extended Hollywood Break & More

Apr 14, 2024 at 9:09 pm
By JJ Staff

Renee Rapp Brings Out 'The L Word' Cast & Kesha for Coachella 2024 Set, Changes Diddy Lyrics In 'Tik Tok'

Renee Rapp Brings Out 'The L Word' Cast & Kesha for Coachella 2024 Set, Changes Diddy Lyrics In 'Tik Tok'

Renee Rapp brought some surprise guests for her first 2024 Coachella Music and Arts Festival set on Sunday (April 14) in Indio, Calif.

The 24-year-old singer and actress’ weekend one set was introduced by the original stars of The L WordLeisha Hailey, Katherine Moennig and Jennifer Beals – as well as co-creator Ilene Chaiken.

Also during her Coachella debut, Renee brought out special guest Kesha, who joined her to perform “Tik Tok.”

In the song, the ladies changed the opening lyrics from, “Wake up in the mornin’ feelin’ like P Diddy,” to “Wake up in the morning’ like f–k P Diddy,” as they held up their middle fingers in the air.

Earlier in the day, Renee and Kesha both teased their surprise collab.

“but we kick em to the curb unless they look like a 5’10 lesbian,” Renee wrote on X/Twitter.

“Boys, they come, and they go. Hot babes last forever,” Kesha shared on her profile.

This isn’t the first they’ve performed together. Back in November 2023, Kesha joined Renee at the Brooklyn stop of her Snow Hard Feelings Tour, where they performed “Your Love Is My Drug” together.

If you missed it, the night before Kesha‘s on-stage appearance at Coachella, she was seen hanging out at the festival with Paris Hilton and Kyle Richards!

Check out pics of Renee Rapp and Kesha performing together in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
renee rapp brings out kesha at coachella music festival 01
renee rapp brings out kesha at coachella music festival 02
renee rapp brings out kesha at coachella music festival 03
renee rapp brings out kesha at coachella music festival 04
renee rapp brings out kesha at coachella music festival 05
renee rapp brings out kesha at coachella music festival 06
renee rapp brings out kesha at coachella music festival 07

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 Coachella Music Festival, jennifer beals, Katherine Moennig, Kesha, Leisha Hailey, Renee Rapp