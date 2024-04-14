Renee Rapp Brings Out 'The L Word' Cast & Kesha for Coachella 2024 Set, Changes Diddy Lyrics In 'Tik Tok'

Renee Rapp brought some surprise guests for her first 2024 Coachella Music and Arts Festival set on Sunday (April 14) in Indio, Calif.

The 24-year-old singer and actress’ weekend one set was introduced by the original stars of The L Word – Leisha Hailey, Katherine Moennig and Jennifer Beals – as well as co-creator Ilene Chaiken.

Also during her Coachella debut, Renee brought out special guest Kesha, who joined her to perform “Tik Tok.”

In the song, the ladies changed the opening lyrics from, “Wake up in the mornin’ feelin’ like P Diddy,” to “Wake up in the morning’ like f–k P Diddy,” as they held up their middle fingers in the air.

Earlier in the day, Renee and Kesha both teased their surprise collab.

“but we kick em to the curb unless they look like a 5’10 lesbian,” Renee wrote on X/Twitter.

“Boys, they come, and they go. Hot babes last forever,” Kesha shared on her profile.

This isn’t the first they’ve performed together. Back in November 2023, Kesha joined Renee at the Brooklyn stop of her Snow Hard Feelings Tour, where they performed “Your Love Is My Drug” together.

