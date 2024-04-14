Prince Harry Spends a Day Filming Upcoming Netflix Polo Show in Palm Beach

Prince Harry is hard at work!

The Duke of Sussex, 39, was photographed on the set of his upcoming Netflix show on Saturday (April 13) at the Royal Salute Polo Challenge in Palm Beach, Fla.

Prince Harry wore a gray t-shirt, black jeans, and a baseball cap for his day on set. He even took a break from filming to play with an adorable puppy!

If you didn’t know, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are serving as producers on two new Netflix series! One will be about cooking, and the other will focus on polo.

On Saturday (April 13), Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Serena Williams met up at a polo match in Wellington, Fla. We have all the photos here!

