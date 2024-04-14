'Despicable Me 4' Cast Revealed - 7 Stars Confirmed to Return, 6 Actors Join the Voice Cast

Despicable Me 4 is debuting in theaters this summer!

The fan-favorite franchise returns with it’s first movie in seven years, with Gru, the world’s favorite supervillain-turned-Anti-Villain League-agent, back alongside his Minions.

In the upcoming movie, Gru, Lucy and their girls — Margo, Edith and Agnes — welcome a new member to the Gru family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad. Gru faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal and his femme fatale girlfriend Valentina, and the family is forced to go on the run.

The franchise has launched many offshoots, including shorts, a Minions spinoff movie and even a prequel. Plus, there’s now a dedicated land at Universal Studios Orlando!

With the next installment hitting theaters on July 3rd, we’re taking a look at the voice cast, which features many new and returning stars.

Keep reading inside to find out who is reprising their role and who is joining the cast for Despicable Me 4…