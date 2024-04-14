Taylor Swift Reacts to Ryan Gosling & Emily Blunt Covering 'All Too Well' On 'SNL,' Says She Might Perform Their Version

Taylor Swift is sharing her thoughts on Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt covering her song “All Too Well” on Saturday Night Live this weekend!

The 34-year-old entertainer took to social media on Sunday (April 14) to react to their version of her hit.

If you missed it, Ryan and Emily changed the lyrics to “All Too Well” during his opening monologue, addressing Barbenheimer and their upcoming movie The Fall Guy.

Check out Taylor’s reaction inside…

“All Too Well (Ryan and Emily’s Version) !!! Watch me accidentally catch myself singing this version on tour. This monologue is EVERYTHING,” Taylor wrote, along with heart hand and hand clapping emojis.

Taylor was last on SNL herself back in October 2023 to surprise introduce her “Karma” collaborator Ice Spice, who she was just in attendance at Coachella to cheer on this weekend, alongside boyfriend Travis Kelce!

Before that, Taylor actually performed “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” on Saturday Night Live in November 2021.

Her new album The Tortured Poets Department is just days away – it’s out THIS Friday (April 19)!