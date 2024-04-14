F1 & FIA Unveil 2025 Race Schedule, Will Kick Off 24-Race Season in Australia

The Formula 1 schedule for the 2025 season has already been revealed!

We are only four races into the current season, with the next race coming up in just a matter of days, but the FIA and F1 have already set what is sure to be another great season of racing in 2025.

Next year, the season will kick off in March, but this time it will begin with the Australia Grand Prix in Melbourne, and it will wrap up in December in Abu Dhabi, as it has for the past 10 years.

“2025 will be a special year as we celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the FIA Formula One World Championship, and it’s that legacy and experience that allows us to deliver such a strong calendar,” Formula 1 CEO and President Stefano Domenicali shared in a statement. “Once again, we’ll visit 24 incredible venues around the world, delivering top class racing, hospitality, and entertainment, which will be enjoyed by millions of fans worldwide.”

“We’re grateful to the FIA, our promoters, host city partners, and all the related ASNs for their commitment and support in delivering this schedule and securing what promises to be another fantastic year for Formula 1,” he continued. “I would also like to pay tribute to our F1 teams and drivers, the heroes of our sport, and our fans around the world for continuing to follow Formula 1 with such incredible enthusiasm.”

Check out the full 2025 Formula 1 schedule below…

March 14-16 Australia Grand Prix at Melbourne

March 21-23 China Grand Prix at Shanghai

April 4-6 Japan Grand Prix at Suzuka

April 11-13 Bahrain Grand Prix at Sakhir

April 18-20 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix at Jeddah

May 2-4 Miami Grand Prix (USA) at Miami

May 16-18 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola

May 23-25 Monaco Grand Prix at Monaco

May 30 – June 1 Spain Grand Prix at Barcelona

June 13-15 Canada Grand Prix at Montreal

June 27-29 Austria Grand Prix at Spielberg

July 4-6 United Kingdom Grand Prix at Silverstone

July 25-27 Belgium Grand Prix at Spa

August 1-3 Hungary Grand Prix at Budapest

August 29-31 Netherlands Grand Prix at Zandvoort

September 5-7 Italy Grand Prix at Monza

September 19-21 Azerbaijan Grand Prix at Baku

October 3-5 Singapore Grand Prix at Singapore

October 17-19 USA Grand Prix at Austin

October 24-26 Mexico Grand Prix at Mexico City

November 7-9 Brazil Grand Prix at Sao Paulo

November 20-22 Las Vegas Grand Prix (USA) at Las Vegas

November 28-30 Qatar Grand Prix at Lusail

December 5-7 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina

