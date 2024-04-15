Megan Fox Reacts to Love Is Blind's Chelsea Blackwell's Look-a-Like Backlash

Megan Fox is finally weighing in on the comparisons that Love Is Blind season six star Chelsea Blackwell looks like her.

The 37-year-old actress was named as someone the reality contestant said she has been told she looks like, and it has drawn a lot of backlash on social media.

At Coachella over the weekend, Megan was asked about the comparison and the drama that came after.

“I’ve never had more people text me about something,” Megan told E! News, adding, “because I don’t really watch TV very much.”

“But I’ve had a lot of people text me and stop me. Even other celebrities at like Oscar parties were like, ‘Do you watch Love is Blind?’ And I was like, ‘No, but I know what you’re talking about,’” she continued.

Megan also condemned the way people responded to the whole situation.

“I didn’t watch it, but I think in general, no one deserves to get bullied,” she said. “I don’t think she deserved that. I think people went way too hard.”

Megan, herself, can even see the comparisons!

“I did see a picture of her,” the actress shared. “A hundred thousand percent, people have told her, ‘You kind of look like Megan Fox.’ So I believe she’s telling the truth and I hope like she still has that sparkle in her eye. I hope the world didn’t steal it from her.”

“Mine died long ago from being bullied for 20 years. So I hope that didn’t happen to her. Best wishes and blessings,” she added, wishing Chelsea well.

