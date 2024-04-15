Top Stories
No Doubt's Coachella 2024 Setlist: Band Reunites for First Time in 9 Years, Duets With Olivia Rodrigo

Ryan Gosling Reunites With Kate McKinnon on 'SNL,' Sings Taylor Swift With Emily Blunt During Opening Monologue

Vanessa Hudgens Confirms She Will Not Attend Coachella for Second Year in a Row

Biggest Soap Opera Headlines of the Week: A Fav Teases an Extended Hollywood Break & More

Apr 15, 2024 at 1:01 am
By JJ Staff

Will Smith Returns to Coachella Stage, Joins J Balvin For Surprise Performance of 'Men In Black' (Video)

Will Smith Returns to Coachella Stage, Joins J Balvin For Surprise Performance of 'Men In Black' (Video)

Will Smith made a surprise appearance on the main stage at 2024 Coachella Music and Arts Festival on Sunday night (April 14) in Indio, Calif.

The Oscar-winning actor returned to the festival stage as he joined J Balvin to perform his song “Men In Black” from his 1997 movie of the same name.

Keep reading to find out more and watch video…

For the performance, Will got into character as James Darrell Edwards III aka Agent J, as he wore a black suit and sunglasses. The backup dancers matched his look, while others dressed as aliens. J Balvin wore a sparkly, silver look.

The last time Will hit the stage at Coachella was in 2019, when he joined son Jaden Smith on the Sahara stage, where they performed their song “Icon.”

Speaking of Jaden, he was also spotted at the annual festival in the desert, with a video of him interacting with longtime friend Justin Bieber going viral.

Check out video of Will Smith and J Balvin performing “Men In Black” right here!
Photos: Getty
