Will Smith Returns to Coachella Stage, Joins J Balvin For Surprise Performance of 'Men In Black' (Video)

Will Smith made a surprise appearance on the main stage at 2024 Coachella Music and Arts Festival on Sunday night (April 14) in Indio, Calif.

The Oscar-winning actor returned to the festival stage as he joined J Balvin to perform his song “Men In Black” from his 1997 movie of the same name.

For the performance, Will got into character as James Darrell Edwards III aka Agent J, as he wore a black suit and sunglasses. The backup dancers matched his look, while others dressed as aliens. J Balvin wore a sparkly, silver look.

The last time Will hit the stage at Coachella was in 2019, when he joined son Jaden Smith on the Sahara stage, where they performed their song “Icon.”

Speaking of Jaden, he was also spotted at the annual festival in the desert, with a video of him interacting with longtime friend Justin Bieber going viral.

Check out video of Will Smith and J Balvin performing “Men In Black” right here!