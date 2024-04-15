Emily Osment, Montana Jordan, Iain Armitage & More Talk 'Young Sheldon' at PaleyFest

Emily Osment and Montana Jordan meet up on the red carpet for the second time in a week while attending PaleyFest LA on Sunday afternoon (April 14) at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The Young Sheldon on-screen couple were joined by their co-stars Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts and Reagan Revord at the event, where they chatted up their CBS series.

Also in attendance was Young Sheldon recurring guest star Melissa Peterman, who served as moderator for the panel discussion.

The week before, Emily and Montana attended the CMT Music Awards, where they took the stage and presented an award together.

Emily and Montana are set to star in their own Young Sheldon spinoff, which will premiere later this year. At the CMT Music Awards, they revealed when filming for their new show will begin.

“We’re so excited, I just can’t wait,” Emily told ET. “We’re starting in July, I think, and we’re kind of a little blown away by all the people that are around us right now, and the fact that we get to do this because this amazing show is so great.”

