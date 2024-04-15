Top Stories
No Doubt's Coachella 2024 Setlist: Band Reunites for First Time in 9 Years, Duets With Olivia Rodrigo

Ryan Gosling Reunites With Kate McKinnon on 'SNL,' Sings Taylor Swift With Emily Blunt During Opening Monologue

Vanessa Hudgens Confirms She Will Not Attend Coachella for Second Year in a Row

Biggest Soap Opera Headlines of the Week: A Fav Teases an Extended Hollywood Break & More

Apr 15, 2024 at 1:47 am
By JJ Staff

Emily Osment, Montana Jordan, Iain Armitage & More Talk 'Young Sheldon' at PaleyFest

Emily Osment, Montana Jordan, Iain Armitage & More Talk 'Young Sheldon' at PaleyFest

Emily Osment and Montana Jordan meet up on the red carpet for the second time in a week while attending PaleyFest LA on Sunday afternoon (April 14) at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The Young Sheldon on-screen couple were joined by their co-stars Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts and Reagan Revord at the event, where they chatted up their CBS series.

Also in attendance was Young Sheldon recurring guest star Melissa Peterman, who served as moderator for the panel discussion.

The week before, Emily and Montana attended the CMT Music Awards, where they took the stage and presented an award together.

Emily and Montana are set to star in their own Young Sheldon spinoff, which will premiere later this year. At the CMT Music Awards, they revealed when filming for their new show will begin.

“We’re so excited, I just can’t wait,” Emily told ET. “We’re starting in July, I think, and we’re kind of a little blown away by all the people that are around us right now, and the fact that we get to do this because this amazing show is so great.”

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of the Young Sheldon cast at their PaleyFest LA panel…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
