Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Privately Reached Out to Share Support to Kate Middleton & Prince William Amid Cancer Diagnosis

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared support privately to Prince William and Kate Middleton.

According to a new report from People, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex privately reached out to the Prince and Princess of Wales following the revelation of Kate‘s cancer diagnosis.

In addition, the couple shared their public support with a statement.

“We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace,” Harry and Meghan said in the statement.

The couple were last seen with Princess Kate and Prince William in September 2022, stepping out for a walkabout in Windsor after the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Before Kate officially announced her cancer diagnosis, a royal insider revealed how much Harry and Meghan know about Kate‘s health.