Drew Barrymore Reveals When She Will Allow Her Kids to Start Acting

Drew Barrymore has rules when it comes to her kids and acting!

The 49-year-old Scream star is a mom to daughters Olive, 11, and Frankie, 10. Several of Drew‘s family members, including her father, grandfather, and great grandparents, were actors. She started her acting career as a young child in the 1980s.

Drew recently addressed whether she wants her children to pursue acting and at what age she would allow them to!

Keep reading to find out more…

“When I first had kids, I remember people asking me like, ‘Well, would you want your kids to go into the business?’ And it always gave me such a sad feeling, as if this business was so toxic, like, ‘Ew,’” she told People in an interview published on Sunday (April 14). “And I just thought, that’s not how I feel about this business at all. It has given me every opportunity under the sun and I couldn’t appreciate my life more.”

Drew described her kids’ passion for art and revealed whether they want to act professionally.

“My kids ask me all the time — they would love to be in film or on social media or sing or whatever. I always just say, ‘School plays, theater camp, everything [yes],’” she shared. “But being in the public eye, [no] until…’ And then they say, ‘Well, what’s the number?’ And I always say, ‘I know you want an answer, and I know the fact that I can’t give you one that’s so specific isn’t satisfying, but it’s going to be a feeling. It’s going to be when I think you’re ready.”

Drew then gave her best estimate of when she would be ready to see her children enter Hollywood.

“As a parent, I would really love to support my kids when they’re older. Again, what number is that? I don’t know, but it’s not 13 and it’s probably not 14,” she explained. “It’s up there, but your kid will present themselves in a way where you’ve got to listen to them and support them and trust them. And I don’t know what number that is, but it’s probably north of 14, 15.”

If you haven’t seen, Drew Barrymore told the story of the time she was catfished!