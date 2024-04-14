Top Stories
No Doubt's Coachella 2024 Setlist: Band Reunites for First Time in 9 Years, Duets With Olivia Rodrigo

Ryan Gosling Reunites With Kate McKinnon on 'SNL,' Sings Taylor Swift With Emily Blunt During Opening Monologue

Vanessa Hudgens Confirms She Will Not Attend Coachella for Second Year in a Row

Biggest Soap Opera Headlines of the Week: A Fav Teases an Extended Hollywood Break & More

Apr 14, 2024 at 8:32 pm
By JJ Staff

Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross Rock Pringles x Crocs Boots at Coachella 2024

Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross Rock Pringles x Crocs Boots at Coachella 2024

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross were seen stepping out during 2024 Coachella on Saturday (April 13) in Indio, Calif.

The cute couple are in the desert for the annual music festival and were spotted wearing the new Pringles x Crocs Classic Crush Boot.

The new Pringles x Crocs collab hasn’t even been released yet, but it is set to be available on Tuesday (April) 16th at 12pm ET, according to Hypebeast.

“Another day in the desert in the new @pringles and @crocs Classic Crush Boot #crocspartner,” Ashlee captioned photos on her Instagram in a shared post with Evan.

The Pringles x Crocs Classic Crush Boot will feature a custom crisp molding on the back heel, foldable neoprene boot cuff, neoprene holsters for storing a Pringles can and accessories, and they’re waterproof!

The Pringles collab will also include Classic Clogs and Classic Slides.

While the Pringles collab isn’t out yet, you can of course get other styles and collabs at Crocs.com now!

Disclaimer: Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.

Browse through the gallery to see more pics of Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross wearing the Pringles x Crocs boots…
ashlee simpson evan ross rock pringles x crocs boots at coachella 01
ashlee simpson evan ross rock pringles x crocs boots at coachella 02
ashlee simpson evan ross rock pringles x crocs boots at coachella 03
ashlee simpson evan ross rock pringles x crocs boots at coachella 04
ashlee simpson evan ross rock pringles x crocs boots at coachella 05
ashlee simpson evan ross rock pringles x crocs boots at coachella 06
ashlee simpson evan ross rock pringles x crocs boots at coachella 07
ashlee simpson evan ross rock pringles x crocs boots at coachella 08

Photos: MOVI Inc.
