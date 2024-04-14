Top Stories
No Doubt's Coachella 2024 Setlist: Band Reunites for First Time in 9 Years, Duets With Olivia Rodrigo

Ryan Gosling Reunites With Kate McKinnon on 'SNL,' Sings Taylor Swift With Emily Blunt During Opening Monologue

Vanessa Hudgens Confirms She Will Not Attend Coachella for Second Year in a Row

Biggest Soap Opera Headlines of the Week: A Fav Teases an Extended Hollywood Break &amp; More

Apr 14, 2024 at 7:52 pm
By JJ Staff

Megan Fox Has One Valuable Piece of Advice for Single Women

Megan Fox Has One Valuable Piece of Advice for Single Women

Megan Fox is sharing her best piece of advice for single women!

The 37-year-old Jennifer’s Body star recently revealed that she and her on-and-off partner Machine Gun Kelly once called off their engagement. Their current status as a couple is unknown.

While appearing at the 2024 Revolve Festival on Saturday (April 13), Megan had a message for women without a significant other.

“Just learn a skill or develop a hobby,” she candidly told E! News at the event. “And do not waste your energy on boys.”

Megan continued, “All they’re going to do is drain you. Just move on. Invest in yourself.”

