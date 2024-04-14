Megan Fox Has One Valuable Piece of Advice for Single Women

Megan Fox is sharing her best piece of advice for single women!

The 37-year-old Jennifer’s Body star recently revealed that she and her on-and-off partner Machine Gun Kelly once called off their engagement. Their current status as a couple is unknown.

While appearing at the 2024 Revolve Festival on Saturday (April 13), Megan had a message for women without a significant other.

“Just learn a skill or develop a hobby,” she candidly told E! News at the event. “And do not waste your energy on boys.”

Megan continued, “All they’re going to do is drain you. Just move on. Invest in yourself.”

