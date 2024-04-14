Top Stories
Apr 14, 2024 at 7:42 pm
By JJ Staff

Cara Delevingne Joins 'Cabaret' Co-Star Luke Treadaway On Stage to Present at Olivier Awards 2024

Cara Delevingne Joins 'Cabaret' Co-Star Luke Treadaway On Stage to Present at Olivier Awards 2024

Cara Delevingne sparkled as she hit the green carpet at the 2024 Olivier Awards held at The Royal Albert Hall on Sunday (April 14) in London.

The 31-year-old actress and model hit the stage during the show to present an award alongside her Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club co-star Luke Treadaway.

Also seen stepping out for the awards show were Andrew Scott, David Tennant and wife Georgia, and Hannah Waddingham, who served as host for the evening, as well as as a performer.

If you didn’t know, Cara is currently starring on the West End in Cabaret as Sally Bowles, while Luke is starring as the Emcee.

Recently, she got support from Anya Taylor-Joy at a performance of the musical, which recently kicked off performances on Broadway with Eddie Redmayne.

FYI: Cara is wearing Gucci.

Browse through the gallery to see more pics of Cara Delevingne and more at the Olivier Awards…
