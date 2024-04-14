Nicole Scherzinger Wins Olivier Award For 'Sunset Boulevard' Ahead of Broadway Transfer

Nicole Scherzinger and Tom Francis pose together with their trophies after winning at the 2024 Olivier Awards held at The Royal Albert Hall on Sunday (April 14) in London.

The two actors won Best Actress in a Musical and Best Actor in a Musical for their work in Sunset Boulevard – Congratulations!!!

In addition, the musical won Best Musical Revival and Jamie Lloyd won Best Director.

This marks Nicole‘s second Olivier nomination and her first win. She was previously nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical in 2015 for her performance in Cats.

During the awards ceremony, Tom also performed the show’s titular song.

Another star who picked up a big win at the awards show was Succession‘s Sarah Snook, who picked up Best Actress for her work in the play The Picture of Dorian Gray.

These big wins for Sunset Boulevard come several months before the musical makes its transfer to Broadway, with Nicole making her Broadway debut as she reprises her now award-winning role as Norma Desmond.

Browse through the gallery to see 30+ photos of Nicole Scherzinger, Tom Francis and Sarah Snook at the Olivier Awards…