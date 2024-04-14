Top Stories
No Doubt's Coachella 2024 Setlist: Band Reunites for First Time in 9 Years, Duets With Olivia Rodrigo

No Doubt's Coachella 2024 Setlist: Band Reunites for First Time in 9 Years, Duets With Olivia Rodrigo

Ryan Gosling Reunites With Kate McKinnon on 'SNL,' Sings Taylor Swift With Emily Blunt During Opening Monologue

Ryan Gosling Reunites With Kate McKinnon on 'SNL,' Sings Taylor Swift With Emily Blunt During Opening Monologue

Vanessa Hudgens Confirms She Will Not Attend Coachella for Second Year in a Row

Vanessa Hudgens Confirms She Will Not Attend Coachella for Second Year in a Row

Biggest Soap Opera Headlines of the Week: A Fav Teases an Extended Hollywood Break &amp; More

Biggest Soap Opera Headlines of the Week: A Fav Teases an Extended Hollywood Break & More

Apr 14, 2024 at 7:02 pm
By JJ Staff

Nicole Scherzinger Wins Olivier Award For 'Sunset Boulevard' Ahead of Broadway Transfer

Nicole Scherzinger Wins Olivier Award For 'Sunset Boulevard' Ahead of Broadway Transfer

Nicole Scherzinger and Tom Francis pose together with their trophies after winning at the 2024 Olivier Awards held at The Royal Albert Hall on Sunday (April 14) in London.

The two actors won Best Actress in a Musical and Best Actor in a Musical for their work in Sunset Boulevard – Congratulations!!!

In addition, the musical won Best Musical Revival and Jamie Lloyd won Best Director.

This marks Nicole‘s second Olivier nomination and her first win. She was previously nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical in 2015 for her performance in Cats.

During the awards ceremony, Tom also performed the show’s titular song.

Another star who picked up a big win at the awards show was Succession‘s Sarah Snook, who picked up Best Actress for her work in the play The Picture of Dorian Gray.

These big wins for Sunset Boulevard come several months before the musical makes its transfer to Broadway, with Nicole making her Broadway debut as she reprises her now award-winning role as Norma Desmond.

Browse through the gallery to see 30+ photos of Nicole Scherzinger, Tom Francis and Sarah Snook at the Olivier Awards…
Just Jared on Facebook
nicole scherzinger wins olivier award for sunset boulevard ahead of broadway transfer 01
nicole scherzinger wins olivier award for sunset boulevard ahead of broadway transfer 02
nicole scherzinger wins olivier award for sunset boulevard ahead of broadway transfer 03
nicole scherzinger wins olivier award for sunset boulevard ahead of broadway transfer 04
nicole scherzinger wins olivier award for sunset boulevard ahead of broadway transfer 05
nicole scherzinger wins olivier award for sunset boulevard ahead of broadway transfer 06
nicole scherzinger wins olivier award for sunset boulevard ahead of broadway transfer 07
nicole scherzinger wins olivier award for sunset boulevard ahead of broadway transfer 08
nicole scherzinger wins olivier award for sunset boulevard ahead of broadway transfer 09
nicole scherzinger wins olivier award for sunset boulevard ahead of broadway transfer 10
nicole scherzinger wins olivier award for sunset boulevard ahead of broadway transfer 11
nicole scherzinger wins olivier award for sunset boulevard ahead of broadway transfer 12
nicole scherzinger wins olivier award for sunset boulevard ahead of broadway transfer 13
nicole scherzinger wins olivier award for sunset boulevard ahead of broadway transfer 14
nicole scherzinger wins olivier award for sunset boulevard ahead of broadway transfer 15
nicole scherzinger wins olivier award for sunset boulevard ahead of broadway transfer 16
nicole scherzinger wins olivier award for sunset boulevard ahead of broadway transfer 17
nicole scherzinger wins olivier award for sunset boulevard ahead of broadway transfer 18
nicole scherzinger wins olivier award for sunset boulevard ahead of broadway transfer 19
nicole scherzinger wins olivier award for sunset boulevard ahead of broadway transfer 20
nicole scherzinger wins olivier award for sunset boulevard ahead of broadway transfer 21
nicole scherzinger wins olivier award for sunset boulevard ahead of broadway transfer 22
nicole scherzinger wins olivier award for sunset boulevard ahead of broadway transfer 23
nicole scherzinger wins olivier award for sunset boulevard ahead of broadway transfer 24
nicole scherzinger wins olivier award for sunset boulevard ahead of broadway transfer 25
nicole scherzinger wins olivier award for sunset boulevard ahead of broadway transfer 26
nicole scherzinger wins olivier award for sunset boulevard ahead of broadway transfer 27
nicole scherzinger wins olivier award for sunset boulevard ahead of broadway transfer 28
nicole scherzinger wins olivier award for sunset boulevard ahead of broadway transfer 29
nicole scherzinger wins olivier award for sunset boulevard ahead of broadway transfer 30
nicole scherzinger wins olivier award for sunset boulevard ahead of broadway transfer 31
nicole scherzinger wins olivier award for sunset boulevard ahead of broadway transfer 32
nicole scherzinger wins olivier award for sunset boulevard ahead of broadway transfer 33
nicole scherzinger wins olivier award for sunset boulevard ahead of broadway transfer 34
nicole scherzinger wins olivier award for sunset boulevard ahead of broadway transfer 35
nicole scherzinger wins olivier award for sunset boulevard ahead of broadway transfer 36
nicole scherzinger wins olivier award for sunset boulevard ahead of broadway transfer 37
nicole scherzinger wins olivier award for sunset boulevard ahead of broadway transfer 38
nicole scherzinger wins olivier award for sunset boulevard ahead of broadway transfer 39
nicole scherzinger wins olivier award for sunset boulevard ahead of broadway transfer 40

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jamie Lloyd, Nicole Scherzinger, Sarah Snook, Tom Francis