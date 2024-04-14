Zendaya Promotes 'Challengers' in Simple White Tennis Dress at Milan Photocall

The stars of Challengers have arrived in Milan, Italy!

Zendaya, Mike Faist, Josh O’Connor, and director Luca Guadagnino were all present at the Challengers photocall on Sunday (April 14) in Milan.

The trio of actors were dressed in stylish attire for the occasion. Zendaya donned a white tennis dress, which continues her running theme of tennis-inspired looks during the Challengers press tour.

Mike wore a dark blue button-down dress shirt, while Josh opted for a navy blue jacket.

If you didn’t seen, the stars of Challengers attended a real-life tennis match! See all the photos from the 2024 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters.

Also, find out what Zendaya had to say about filming intimate scenes in Challengers.

Browse through the gallery to see all the photos from the Challengers photocall in Milan…