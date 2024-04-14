Top Stories
No Doubt's Coachella 2024 Setlist: Band Reunites for First Time in 9 Years, Duets With Olivia Rodrigo

Ryan Gosling Reunites With Kate McKinnon on 'SNL,' Sings Taylor Swift With Emily Blunt During Opening Monologue

Vanessa Hudgens Confirms She Will Not Attend Coachella for Second Year in a Row

Biggest Soap Opera Headlines of the Week: A Fav Teases an Extended Hollywood Break & More

Apr 14, 2024 at 6:58 pm
By JJ Staff

Zendaya Promotes 'Challengers' in Simple White Tennis Dress at Milan Photocall

Zendaya Promotes 'Challengers' in Simple White Tennis Dress at Milan Photocall

The stars of Challengers have arrived in Milan, Italy!

Zendaya, Mike Faist, Josh O’Connor, and director Luca Guadagnino were all present at the Challengers photocall on Sunday (April 14) in Milan.

The trio of actors were dressed in stylish attire for the occasion. Zendaya donned a white tennis dress, which continues her running theme of tennis-inspired looks during the Challengers press tour.

Mike wore a dark blue button-down dress shirt, while Josh opted for a navy blue jacket.

If you didn’t seen, the stars of Challengers attended a real-life tennis match! See all the photos from the 2024 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters.

Also, find out what Zendaya had to say about filming intimate scenes in Challengers.

Browse through the gallery to see all the photos from the Challengers photocall in Milan…
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Challengers, Josh O'Connor, Luca Guadagnino, Mike Faist, Zendaya