Ryan Reynolds Celebrates Rob McElhenney's Birthday With Hilarious 'Titanic' Drawing

Ryan Reynolds got a Titanic-inspired gift for his friend Rob McElhenney!

Sunday (April 14) is Rob‘s 47th birthday, which happens to be the same day the RMS Titanic struck an iceberg and sank to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean 112 years ago.

In a new video posted to social media, Ryan presented his Wrexham FC co-owner with a painting that references the iconic 1997 film!

“For his big day this year, I financed an expedition to the ocean floor to retrieve a few bottles of Wrexham Lager — which was actually on that maiden voyage — to use in an epic birthday toast,” the Deadpool star began.

“We searched and searched,” he continued. “And while unfortunately we didn’t find any drinkable Wrexham Lager, what we did find was even more beautiful…”

Ryan then unveiled a drawing of Rob that looks very similar to the one Leonardo DiCaprio‘s Jack drew of Kate Winslet‘s Rose in Titanic.

“So join me in celebrating the heart of our Wrexham AFC family by sending Rob all the birthday love we can,” Ryan continued, telling fans to not “embarrass” his friend by purchasing merchandise featuring “all of Rob’s splendor and soft, delicate chest hair.”

