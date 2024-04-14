Broadway Salaries Revealed... And Actors Don't Always Earn the Most Money!

Have you ever wondered how much money Broadway actors make?

People who pursue theater careers make only a fraction of the amount that people who work in film and television usually make, especially when it comes to the actors.

While many celebrities will make millions of dollars for a project, they are often making just thousands of dollars for Broadway shows. One thing to note is that theater actors don’t have great job security unless they are working on a hit show. Many shows have limited runs and other shows often close early.

Actors don’t always earn top dollar when it comes to people working on a Broadway show. The stage managers and and conductors can often earn more!

