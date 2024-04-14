Emily VanCamp Welcomes Second Child With Husband Josh Bowman, Reveals Name & Sex of Baby!

Emily VanCamp is officially a mom of two!

Back in February, the 37-year-old actress confirmed that she and her husband Josh Bowman were expecting their second child together. The couple has been married since 2018 and are already parents to their two-year-old daughter Iris.

Emily took to social media on Sunday (April 14) to announce the birth of her new baby!

The Resident star shared that she gave birth to a baby girl, who she and Josh have named Rio Rose!

“✨Rio Rose ✨ 3-12-2024 Welcome to the world baby girl. We love you so much ❤️💕,” Emily wrote on Instagram. She also posted a closeup photo of her newborn child’s hand.

We send our congratulations to Emily, Josh, and their entire family!

