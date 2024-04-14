Matt Damon & Wife Luciana Barroso Step Out for Lunch in Rare Public Sighting!

Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso are grabbing some lunch together!

The 53-year-old actor and his 47-year-old wife were spotted walking the streets of New York City on Sunday (April 14) after having a meal at Sadelle’s restaurant.

Matt carried an umbrella during their outing. The Oppenheimer star wore a black polo shirt and a pair of light gray pants.

Luciana was dressed in an all-white ensemble for their lunch date!

In case you didn’t know, the couple has been married since 2005. Matt and Luciana share one child: a daughter, Isabella, who was born in 2006.

