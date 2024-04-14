Top Stories
No Doubt's Coachella 2024 Setlist: Band Reunites for First Time in 9 Years, Duets With Olivia Rodrigo

No Doubt's Coachella 2024 Setlist: Band Reunites for First Time in 9 Years, Duets With Olivia Rodrigo

Ryan Gosling Reunites With Kate McKinnon on 'SNL,' Sings Taylor Swift With Emily Blunt During Opening Monologue

Ryan Gosling Reunites With Kate McKinnon on 'SNL,' Sings Taylor Swift With Emily Blunt During Opening Monologue

Vanessa Hudgens Confirms She Will Not Attend Coachella for Second Year in a Row

Vanessa Hudgens Confirms She Will Not Attend Coachella for Second Year in a Row

Biggest Soap Opera Headlines of the Week: A Fav Teases an Extended Hollywood Break &amp; More

Biggest Soap Opera Headlines of the Week: A Fav Teases an Extended Hollywood Break & More

Apr 14, 2024 at 5:05 pm
By JJ Staff

Matt Damon & Wife Luciana Barroso Step Out for Lunch in Rare Public Sighting!

Matt Damon & Wife Luciana Barroso Step Out for Lunch in Rare Public Sighting!

Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso are grabbing some lunch together!

The 53-year-old actor and his 47-year-old wife were spotted walking the streets of New York City on Sunday (April 14) after having a meal at Sadelle’s restaurant.

Matt carried an umbrella during their outing. The Oppenheimer star wore a black polo shirt and a pair of light gray pants.

Luciana was dressed in an all-white ensemble for their lunch date!

In case you didn’t know, the couple has been married since 2005. Matt and Luciana share one child: a daughter, Isabella, who was born in 2006.

Find out what Isabella Damon thinks about her dad’s movies!

If you missed it, Matt Damon revealed what he did with his first pay check!

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso in New York…
Just Jared on Facebook
matt damon rare public sighting with wife luciana barroso01
matt damon rare public sighting with wife luciana barroso02
matt damon rare public sighting with wife luciana barroso03
matt damon rare public sighting with wife luciana barroso04
matt damon rare public sighting with wife luciana barroso05
matt damon rare public sighting with wife luciana barroso06
matt damon rare public sighting with wife luciana barroso07
matt damon rare public sighting with wife luciana barroso08
matt damon rare public sighting with wife luciana barroso09
matt damon rare public sighting with wife luciana barroso10

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Matt Damon