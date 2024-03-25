'Sunset Boulevard' on Broadway With Nicole Scherzinger - Opening Date & Venue Revealed!

Jamie Lloyd’s London production of Sunset Boulevard starring Nicole Scherzinger now has an opening date for its Broadway run!

The show will open on Broadway this fall at the St. James Theatre, producers announced Monday (March 25), with previews starting on September 28 ahead of an October 20 opening night.

A London cast album will also be released this October!

The production, which features book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton, is based on the classic Billy Wilder movie, and just received 11 Olivier Award nominations including Best Musical Revival.

Before Sunset Boulevard arrives, the St. James Theatre will feature Sufjan Stevens’ Illinoise, which opens April 24 at the venue for a limited engagement through August 10.

