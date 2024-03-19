Eden Espinosa Returns to Broadway in 'Lempicka,' First Show in Over 15 Years - Official Photo Revealed!

Eden Espinosa is back on Broadway!

The beloved entertainer just made her return to the New York stage in the original musical Lempicka, nearly 20 years after she played Elphaba in Wicked.

For those who don’t know, Eden was Idina Menzel‘s standby for Elphaba in the original Broadway cast of Wicked. She left the show to lead the musical Brooklyn and later returned to Wicked as the full-time Elphaba. Her most recent Broadway appearance was as the final Maureen in Rent in 2008, over 15 years ago!

Eden is now originating the title role in Lempicka, a new musical about the true story of renowned artist Tamara de Lempicka.

Preview performances for Lempicka began on Tuesday (March 19) ahead of an official opening night on Sunday, April 14. Spanning decades of political and personal turmoil and told through a thrilling, pop-infused score, Lempicka boldly explores the contradictions of a world in crisis, a woman ahead of her era, and an artist whose time has finally come.

Eden stars alongside Amber Iman as Rafaela, Andrew Samonsky as Tadeusz Lempicki, George Abud as Marinetti, Natalie Joy Johnson as Suzy Solidor, Zoe Glick as Kizette, Nathaniel Stampley as the Baron, and Tony winner Beth Leavel as the Baroness.

Check out the first photo from Lempicka in the gallery and watch Eden‘s “Woman Is” music video below. Tickets are on sale now at Telecharge!