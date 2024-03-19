How to Watch 'Anyone But You' For Free: Streaming Release Finally Revealed!

Anyone But You will soon head to streaming!

The rom-com starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell hit theaters in December and has grossed over $200 million at the global box office in the last few months.

Now, the movie is set to debut on a streaming service this spring and the release date and platform have been revealed!

Get all the details inside…

According to The Wrap, Netflix posted that the film will debut on their streaming service on April 23rd!

However, the social media posts seemed to have disappeared…

“ANYONE BUT YOU ON NETFLIX APRIL 23 😗,” the streaming reportedly wrote on X/Twitter.

If you missed it, Anyone But You was recently released on Blu-ray and digital, but fans will soon be able to stream it for free with your Netflix account!

Just a few weeks ago, Glen revealed that he and Sydney want to do another rom-com together…