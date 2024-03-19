Top Stories
TMZ Producer Admits Skepticism with Kate Middleton Video, Reacts to Theories That Video Is Fake

'American Idol' Contestant Alyssa Raghu Slams Producers for Pitting Her Against Best Friend Julia Davo, Claims Audition Was Heavily Edited

Konstantin Koltsov's Cause of Death Released, Tennis Pro Aryna Sabalenka's Boyfriend Was Only 42

Joe Jonas' Rep Responds to Sophie Turner's Request to Reactivate Divorce Case

Tue, 19 March 2024

'New Amsterdam' Sequel Series Set 30 Years in the Future is in the Works at NBC

If you thought New Amsterdam should have received more than five seasons on NBC, you’re in luck as the network is working on a sequel series right now!

New Amsterdam: Tomorrow is the tentative title for the new series, which will be set 30 years in the future. The show is being developed by New Amsterdam‘s series creator, executive producer, and showrunner David Schulner.

So, what is the show about? And will anyone return?

The spin-off series will focus on the daughter of Ryan Eggold‘s character Dr. Max Goodwin. The show is “expected to explore the ways artificial intelligence would help advance the medical industry in the future,” according to Deadline.

Luna Goodwin was featured in the New Amsterdam series finale through flash-forwards into the future that showed her as an adult as the new medical director of New Amsterdam Hospital.

Molly Griggs played the role in the series finale, but it’s unclear if she will reprise the role in the upcoming spinoff series.

Deadline reports that Ryan is “not involved” in the show at this point either.

