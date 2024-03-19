Lukas Gage Reveals Just How Scary 'Smile 2' Will Be

Lukas Gage is preparing fans to be VERY scared when they see his upcoming movie Smile 2 in theaters.

The 28-year-old actor will star opposite Naomi Scott in the sequel to the hit 2022 horror film. Parker Finn is returning to write and direct the second movie.

While promoting his new film Road House in an interview on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, Lukas talked about his upcoming horror flick.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I finished weeks ago. A couple weeks ago, we finished and it’s so good. I’m so scared to give any spoilers away. I just, if you love the first movie, you’re gonna love this one. It’s so terrifying. It was the first time I’ve ever been on a set where I was genuinely afraid, and I actually got sick to my stomach in one take,” Lukas said. “I didn’t think I would. I just, it was so gory and so disgusting. I vomited off camera.”

He added, “It’s legitimately that scary. I’m not even just lying. I’ve never been on something that truly terrified me. The crew is terrified filming because I don’t know. Parker Finn is, he knows that genre so well. I’m excited that you guys are excited.”

Lukas is pictured while attending Jameson Irish Whiskey’s St. Patrick’s Eve celebration in Times Square on Saturday (March 16) in New York City.

Read all about the ending of the first Smile movie and why it had to end that way.