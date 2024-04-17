'Real Housewives of New Jersey' Alum Siggy Flicker's Stepson Arrested on January 6 Insurrection Charges

Siggy Flicker‘s stepson has been arrested.

The 56-year-old former Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s stepson Tyler Campanella was arrested on Wednesday, April 17, in New York City in connection with the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the Capitol in Washington, DC.

Keep reading to find out more…Campanella is facing five misdemeanor charges for entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, entering and remaining in the galley of Congress, disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building and parading, demonstrating and picketing in a Capitol Building, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

NBC News also reports that the FBI have footage of Campanella at the Capitol and authorities have identified him as one of the people who entered then-Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi‘s suite where her laptop was stolen.

In the footage, Campenella can be seen wearing a flag featuring the symbol of Q-Anon – a far right American political movement – as a cape along with a “Trump 2020″ hat.

Back on Jan. 6, 2021, Siggy – who has been a very outspoken supporter of former President Donald Trump – posted several photos on Instagram from the insurrection and mentioned that her stepson was at the riots.

“I love patriots so much. Stay safe Tyler. We love you,” Siggy wrote alongside a series of emojis including hearts, praying hands, and the American flag plus a “Stop the Steal” hashtag. The posts have since been deleted.

Siggy, who married Campanella‘s father Michael Campanella in 2012, has not publicly addressed her stepson’s arrest.

in 2021, a Broadway star was arrested for his involvement at the insurrection.