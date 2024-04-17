Top Stories
Apr 17, 2024 at 11:01 pm
By JJ Staff

Melissa Barrera Gets Support From 5 'Scream' Costars at 'Abigail' Premiere

Melissa Barrera got some love from her Scream family when attending the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie Abigail.

The 33-year-old actress attended the premiere at Regency Village Theatre on Wednesday night (April 17) with husband Xavier. She wowed in a dazzling silver dress with her hair slicked back while posing for photos.

While they did not walk the red carpet, five actors from the Scream franchise were seen inside the venue showing their former costar love after she was fired from the upcoming movie Scream VII.

Head inside to see who was there for Melissa Barrera…

Scream actors Skeet Ulrich, Matthew Lillard, Mason Gooding, Tony Revolori and Dylan Minnette were all spotted showing the actress some support at the event.

Videos of them can be found on X (formerly Twitter) here and here.

Abigail actors Kathryn Newton, William Catlett (with wife Rondi), Dan Stevens, Kevin Durand and Aisha Weir were all in attendance, too. We’ve got photos of them in the gallery!

Abigail premieres in theaters on April 19. Press play on the trailer.

If you missed it, a few weeks ago Melissa opened up about being fired from the Scream franchise.

Scroll through all of the photos of the Abigail cast at the premiere in the gallery…
Photos: Getty
