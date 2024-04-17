Top Stories
Apr 17, 2024 at 10:57 pm
Anya Taylor-Joy & Husband Malcolm McRae Step Out in NYC on Their Joint Birthdays!

Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae are enjoying a day out on their joint birthdays!

The married couple left their hotel as they stepped out for the day on Tuesday afternoon (April 16) in New York City.

For their outing, Anya wore leather jacket over a white tank shirt paired with jeans while Malcolm coordinated in a leather jacket, black turtleneck, and jeans.

Tuesday also happened to be both Anya and Malcolm‘s birthdays. Anya turned 28 and Malcolm turned 30.

In honor of their birthdays, the couple celebrated by breaking glasses at the Break Bar.

Keep reading to find out more…“🍾Happy birthday to us 🍾” Anya wrote on Instagram along with a video of them breaking glasses and sharing a few cute kisses.

Earlier in the week, Anya joined tons of other A-list stars at Dior‘s Pre-Fall 2024 Ready-to-Wear show!

